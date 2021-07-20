Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $147,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 488,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,528,000 after buying an additional 466,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $802,712.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 1,069,876 shares worth $113,281,751. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

