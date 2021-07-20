Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 449,294 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449,294 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $131,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after buying an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

