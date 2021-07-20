Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 43,398 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $153,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,391,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

