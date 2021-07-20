Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.57

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 2612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $97,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
