Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.57

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 2612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

