Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.81

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

