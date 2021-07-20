PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.400-$7.600 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.75. 1,596,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,415. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

