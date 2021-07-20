PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.72.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.26). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

