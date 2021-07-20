Popular (BPOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Popular stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. Popular has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

