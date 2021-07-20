Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $91,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HI stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

