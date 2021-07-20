Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.