Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $78,000 in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 960,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

