Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Matson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,070,157. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.