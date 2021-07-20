Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 303 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

GTLS stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

