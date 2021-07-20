Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.