Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $57.52.
In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
