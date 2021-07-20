Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 52,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $773,630.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,191,787 shares of company stock valued at $72,338,348 and have sold 623,736 shares valued at $35,516,539. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.