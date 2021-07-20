Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 79 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLRX. began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,635. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

