Plair (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,810.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plair has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00752295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.