Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

PAGP stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 919,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

