Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

NYSE AXP opened at $162.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.