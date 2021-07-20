Piper Sandler Comments on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

