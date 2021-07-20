Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.31 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $1,932,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 116,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,352 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.