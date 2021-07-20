Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Hits $909,339.03

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $909,339.03 and approximately $35,124.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006645 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.