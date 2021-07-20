Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) VP Drago Azinovic Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

