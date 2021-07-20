Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) VP Drago Azinovic Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00.
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
