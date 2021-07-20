Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Makes New Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. NCR makes up approximately 1.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.11% of NCR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 13,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,831. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

