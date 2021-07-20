Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys Shares of 239,807 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,788,000 after purchasing an additional 311,893 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after purchasing an additional 256,316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,844 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. 6,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

