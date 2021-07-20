Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires Shares of 383,580 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 383,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. AFC Gamma accounts for about 2.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,593. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.