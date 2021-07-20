Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.01 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $15.01 million and $326,294.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,887.22 or 0.99683884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00032705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

