Phantasma Price Tops $0.13 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. Phantasma has a market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $325,034.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,693.31 or 1.00030373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00048722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.