PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.