Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,925.98 ($38.23). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,897 ($37.85), with a volume of 605,078 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

