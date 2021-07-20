Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biomerica were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Biomerica, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $47.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

