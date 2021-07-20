Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 14,777.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,123 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

PBT stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

