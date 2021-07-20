Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,917 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

