Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after purchasing an additional 430,863 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after purchasing an additional 644,548 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,993 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,466,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $28.86.

