Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

