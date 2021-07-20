Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2,168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 1,069,876 shares worth $113,281,751. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

