Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.