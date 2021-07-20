Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,301 shares of company stock valued at $31,328,773. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $409.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

