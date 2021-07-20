Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

C opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

