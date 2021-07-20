Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.