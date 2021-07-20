Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 1,050,660 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for about 6.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $477,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

