People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO Paul J. Hennessy Sells 50,000 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $2,205,000.00.

Shares of PBCT opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

