Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Pentair has set its Q2 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.80-2.95 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

