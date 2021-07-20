Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post $6.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $27.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $29.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $728,762.73. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,589,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 172,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $79.54. 5,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,525. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

