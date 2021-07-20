Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.97 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.97 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $6.77. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 1,263.15 ($16.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,119.04. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

