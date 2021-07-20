PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 201,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $22,783,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $497.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

