PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $9,341,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAN opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

