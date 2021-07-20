PDT Partners LLC Sells 65,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 92.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.