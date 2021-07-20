PDT Partners LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

