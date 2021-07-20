PDT Partners LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of The Joint worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Joint by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.